FIH Rankings: Indian men's hockey team retains fifth spot

The Indian men's hockey team continued to remain at the fifth spot in the latest International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings released on Sunday.

The Indian women's hockey team, on the other hand, moved up a place to occupy the ninth spot in the rankings released following the conclusion of the Oceania Cup.

Manpreet Singh-led side is standing at the fifth spot of men's rakings with a total of 1,823 points.

Australia, who won the Oceania Cup after beating New Zealand, continued to stand at the top spot with 2,350 points and maintaining a lead of just two points over second-placed Belgium.

European bronze medallist Netherlands (2,155) and Pan American Games gold medallist Argentina (1988) occupy third and fourth spot, respectively in the men's rankings.

Meanwhile, Germany (1,770) has climbed a place to grab sixth position while England (1,679) have dropped to the seventh spot.

In the women's rankings, Netherlands are leading the list after winning the title at Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp.

Australia are standing at the second spot, followed by Pan American Games champions Argentina, European silver medallists Germany and England.