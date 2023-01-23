topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ABDU ROZIK

Abdu Rozik is 'listening to Rihanna's Lift me Up on repeat' ahead of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' release

Watch the exciting new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on February 1st exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India’s favourite reality television star, Abdu Rozik, is back with his ‘burgirs’ and his immense excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Watch the exciting new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on February 1st exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Trending Photos

Abdu Rozik is 'listening to Rihanna's Lift me Up on repeat' ahead of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' release

New Delhi: India’s favourite reality television star, Abdu Rozik, is back with his ‘burgirs’ and his immense excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ahead of its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 1st February. The Tajik musician and boxer was recently part of a reality show due to which he missed the cinematic premiere of the film and he can’t wait to catch up on his daily dose of entertainment. 

In a new video, Abdu is seen reacting to the trailer of the film, talking about his love for Marvel movies and his eager anticipation for the epic fight between the ‘khatarnak’ Namor and Wakanda. He uses his signature dialogue, making it even more fun to watch. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

He elaborates on his excitement by saying, “After leaving the Bigg Boss house, I have been catching up on all the things I missed - my friends, family, food and entertainment. I am a huge Marvel fan and very excited that I'll finally get to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since I missed it in theaters. Namor looks so mazzedar, cannot wait to watch him in action but I am rooting for Wakanda. Shuri is jhakkas, she looks like she can punch hard and I am listening to Rihanna's Lift me Up on repeat! I am making plans to watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar - you should order burgirs and watch it too.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English on February 1st. Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, the film introduces Namor, a new threat to Wakanda, in its own action packed way. Marvel’s latest movie showcases a heavy hitting cast of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman, and brings to audiences Wakanda’s greatest fight yet. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu