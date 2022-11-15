Ahead of ‘Disenchanted’ release, here are the Disney movies you can binge-watch!

New Delhi: As the fans are eagerly waiting for the most-anticipated release of the year-Disenchanted, the perfect successor to 2007’s hit Enchanted, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and revisit all the childhood favourites that made us believe in the magical world of fairytales. From Little Mermaid to Snow White and the hilarious Genie of Aladdin, it’s time to revisit your favourite fairytales.

The Little Mermaid

Sebastion becomes a peace ambassador and tries to make peace with the power-hungry Sharkanians, with Ariel following him to their land.

Enchanted

An evil queen banishes princess Giselle from her magical land to the streets of Manhattan, where she falls in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer.

Mulan I

When Mulan's country is forced into war, she joins the Chinese army by disguising herself as a man and brings victory to her country.

The Beauty and The Beast

Belle is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she looks beyond the Beast's hideous exterior to realize the soul of the true Prince within.

Cinderella

Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, but her dream comes true with some help from her Fairy Godmother and her friends.

Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of the 1992 classic, Aladdin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that can make their deepest wishes come true.

The Princess and the Frog

A frog prince who wants to be human again engages in a fateful kiss with a princess, leading them on an adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana.

Snow White

Snow White, a princess, runs away from an evil queen who wants to kill her but meets the seven dwarfs who rescue her and become her friends.

Tangled

The kingdom's most-wanted bandit Flynn Rider is taken hostage by Rapunzel, a teen with 70 feet of hair, and the unlikely duo sets off on a hilarious adventure.

Mulan II

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential.

Godmothered

An inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training tries to prove that people still need fairy godmothers.

All these fairytales are streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.