Amy Adams joins Netflix's film 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Amy Adams is set to star in Netflixs adaptation of "Hillbilly Elegy," which Ron Howard is on board to direct.

"The Shape of Water" screenwriter Vanessa Taylor adapted the script.

Based on Vance's bestselling memoir, the movie is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale law student forced to return to his hometown, reports variety.com.

Netflix boarded the project in January after winning a heated bidding war to finance the $45 million feature.

Adams was seen in the limited series "Sharp Objects", which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She followed that up with her Oscar-nominated performance as Lynne Cheney in the Dick Cheney biopic "Vice."

She will next be seen in the adaptation of the "Woman in the Window", which co-stars Julianne Moore and is directed by Joe Wright.