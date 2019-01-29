हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Taylor Sheridan to star in thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

The story is set against a wildlife in the Montana wilderness.

Angelina Jolie, Taylor Sheridan to star in thriller &#039;Those Who Wish Me Dead&#039;
File photo

Washington: Produced by Bron Studios and Film Rites, Sheridan is adapting the script from Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, reported Variety.

The novel follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

While plot details and Jolie's character are still under wraps, the story is set against a wildlife in the Montana wilderness.

Producers plan to shoot in May, after Sheridan completes the second season of his Kevin Costner series "Yellowstone."

Notably, Jolie was last seen in 'By the Sea,' which she also directed. She's also starring in 'Maleficent II,' which is set to release in May 29, 2020.

