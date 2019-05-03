Avengers: Endgame remains unstoppable at Box Office

New Delhi: The Hollywood biggie 'Avengers: Endgame' has hit it off on a high note. It has become the highest Hollywood grosser in India—all thanks to crazy Avengers fans thronging theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr.

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 3

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

Will it finish at ₹ 350 cr or cruise past ₹ 400 cr?... Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' is directed by the Russo brothers—Anthony and Joe. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in lead roles. After 'Avengers: Infinity War's massive success at the Box Office, all eyes having been set on 'Avengers: Endgame' to hit the theatres.

The film is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In the film, the surviving Avengers and their allies collectively work together to reverse the damage done by Thanos in Infinity War.

The coming week will be interesting as it will decide how many more records the movie is likely to break.