Avengers: Endgame set to become the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 300 club at Indian box office!

New Delhi: Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Avengers: Endgame' has achieved yet another milestone. The film has become the first ever Hollywood movie to enter the Rs 300 crore club at Indian box office. By collecting Rs 50 crore on day one, the film had already emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener and has now added yet another feather to its 'Cap'!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 346.31 cr.”

#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 346.31 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote, “#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join ₹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 3

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]

Nett BOC. India biz.”

#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join ₹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 3

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

The film stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch to name a few.

It is based on undoing supervillain Thanos's destruction in Avengers: Infinity War and has some spectacular surprises in store for viewers.

Marvel fans have proven their love for their favourite superheroes by helping the film reach such heights at the box office.

If you still haven't witnessed this epic, it might be time for you to finally book those tickets.