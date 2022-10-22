Black Adam Box Office Collections: Dwayne Johnson starrer witnesses a drop, earns Rs 4.75 cr on Day 2

New Delhi: Dwayne Johnson starrer DC superhero movie 'Black Adam' has been released all across the globe. The film, which was one of the most anticipated of the year, has opened mostly to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

The film, which was released a day prior in India, has witnessed a drop in its collection on day 2. According to the Box office India report, the film just managed to collect 4.75 crore nett at the box office, which takes its India total to 11.50 crore nett in two days. With the Diwali festivities beginning and the film receiving a PG13 certificate, the business at the box office can grow.

The film, apart from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, also stars actors such as Sarah Shahi and Viola Davis. The film has been directed by filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra.

The plot revolves around Black Adam, who has been released from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the enormous powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned almost as fast. He is now prepared to wreak his special brand of justice on the contemporary world. The film was released in India on the 20th of October.