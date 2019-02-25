हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oscars 2019

'Black Panther' becomes first superhero film to win Original Score Oscar

"Black Panther" was the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to even get a nomination in the Best Original Score category.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: "Black Panther" has won Best Original Score at the 91st Academy Awards becoming the first superhero film and Marvel Studios project to take home the Oscar in the category.

Ludwig Goransson received the award from "Black Panther" star Michael B Jordan and actor Tessa Thompson.

The Marvel project beat out "BlacKkKlansman" (Terence Blanchard), "Mary Poppins Returns" (Marc Shaiman), "Isle of Dogs" (Alexandre Desplat) and "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Nicholas Britell) to become the first superhero movie to win the award. 

Goransson thanked director Ryan Coogler in his acceptance speech and said working with the filmmaker was a big honour for him. 

"I want to share this award with all the incredible artistes I have worked with on this film and all the classical musicians from London who recorded on the original score," he added.

Goransson recently won two Grammys, bagging the Best Score for "Black Panther" and Best Song for Childish Gambino's "This is America". 

 

 

