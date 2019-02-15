Chris Cornell documentary in works

Los Angeles: A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works.

The film will be produced by Cornell's widow, Vicky, along with Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Peter Berg's Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content, reports variety.com.

Berg will direct the project.

Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden from the band's incarnation in 1984 until they broke up in 1997. He went on to front Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine before Soundgarden reunited in 2011.

The band was in the middle of touring when, on May 18, 2017, Cornell died after a show in Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide.

In January, Vicky Cornell and a number of the grunge icon's fellow musicians, including Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, threw a benefit concert, "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Guest performers included Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. Pitt also made an appearance.

Cornell received 16 Grammy nominations throughout his career.

He won three: best metal performance for "Spoonman" and best hard rock performance for "Black Hole Sun", both with his Soundgarden bandmates, and a posthumous honour for best rock performance for "When bad does good".