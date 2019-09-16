close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth to remain star of 'Thor' franchise, assures director

Waititi's also squashed reports that he has completed the script.

Chris Hemsworth to remain star of &#039;Thor&#039; franchise, assures director
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Chris Hemsworth will continue to be the star of the "Thor" franchise, assured director Taika Waititi, who directs the upcoming "Thor: Love And Thunder".

Actress Natalie Portman, who essays role of scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, will be back in the upcoming fourth part as female Thor, but Hemsworth has nothing to worry about.

"It's Chris. It's a 'Thor' film. He is Thor, it's a Thor film. She's (Portman) is in it," Waititi told MTV News when asked who will be the star of "Thor: Love And Thunder".

Waititi's also squashed reports that he has completed the script.

"Oh that's cool!! I never cease to surprise me! (the title page is complete)," he wrote on Twitter last month.

"Thor: Love And Thunder", which also features Tessa Thompson, is expected to release in 2021.

 

Tags:
Chris HemsworthThor franchiseThorTaika Waititi
Next
Story

Robert Downey Jr to be back as Iron Man in 'Black Widow'

Must Watch

PT10M24S

5W1H: 16th September 2019