New Delhi: We already seem to have a winner in the run-up to the much-awaited Oscar Awards, the ultimate nod of validation for filmmakers, actors, and creators.

Christopher Nolan’s hit biopic Oppenheimer, which has been dominating the award season, once again dominated this year’s Screen Actors Guild awards. The awards instituted by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists gave its vote of confidence to Nolan and his team.

The cast of the biographical epic won best ensemble, racing ahead of Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon. Cillian Murphy yet again picked up a male actor in a leading role, “This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys,” said the actor.

Robert Downey Jr won for male actor in a supporting role for playing Lewis Strauss in the film. This being his second SAG award in 23 years, he had won the trophy for Ally McBeal in 2001.

Lily Gladstone won best female actor in a leading role for Killers of the Flower Moon, upstaging the current favourite Emma Stone. Margot Robbie who was also nominated has taken it in her stride with the snubs coming her and Barbie’s way.

This has been a hard year for all of us,” said Lily Gladstone referring to the 2023 actors strike. “We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it,”.

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home Best Female Actor in a supporting role, the actor has been the toast of all the major awards this year.

Much to the surprise of all including the actor himself Pedro Pascal was judged the best actor in a drama series for The Last of Us.

Joking that he was drunk as he didn’t think he would win. “I’m gonna have a panic attack and I’m gonna leave,” he said in his acceptance speech,

Elizabeth Debicki was named female actor in a drama series for The Crown, beating out Succession’s Sarah Snook.

The Bear picked up three awards, including for comedy ensemble, ‘

Ali Wong won yet another award for her role in the Netflix series Beef, picking up Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, while her co-star Steven Yeun once again won for Male Actor.

In a tribute to S Korean actor and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun who tragically passed away in December 2023

Naomi Watts said, "Last year, we lost many extraordinary actors. The absence of those who touched the world with their talent is deeply felt."