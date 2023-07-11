trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633851
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returns In Wolverine's Classic Yellow-And-Blue Costume

Deadpool 3: The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy and is currently in production.

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:22 AM IST|Source: IANS

Los Angeles: Hugh Jackman, writes 'Variety', promised fans that his return as Wolverine in the upcoming 'Deadpool 3' would not screw with 'Logan', the 2017 'X-Men' tentpole that brought an end to the superhero's movie arc by killing him off.

It appears Jackman was telling the truth, as a first look at 'Deadpool 3' shared on Jackman and co-star Ryan Reynolds' Instagram finds Wolverine sporting his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books, 'Variety' adds.

This appears not to be the iteration of Wolverine that Jackman previously played, as the superhero has never worn this costume on the big screen before.


'Deadpool 3' is currently in production. The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, who last directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and the Netflix tentpole 'The Adam Project'.

Not much is known about the film's plot, but it clearly involves the multiverse as Deadpool joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a string of solo movies produced under Fox, 'Variety' notes. Joining Jackman and Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3' are returning players like Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, plus newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

It's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will appear as Elektra, reprising the character from Ben Affleck's 2003 'Daredevil' and her own 2005 spinoff movie after a nearly 20-year hiatus, 'Variety' adds.

 

