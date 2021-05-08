हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Walt Disney Co

Desi fans can’t keep calm after spotting 'Ibu Hatela' from ‘Gunda’ in Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios recently released a three-minute-long trailer that gives a glimpse of Marvel’s upcoming 10 projects. The trailer titled ‘Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies’ is being made to express solidarity towards the businesses that have been affected due to pandemic. 

New Delhi: Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios recently released a three-minute-long trailer that gives a glimpse of Marvel’s upcoming 10 projects. The trailer titled ‘Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies’ is being made to express solidarity towards the businesses that have been affected due to pandemic. 

It includes movies like Black Widow, Eternals, and Black Panther sequel to name a few. 

But the interesting part is, out of all these, what caught everyone’s attention was a scene from ‘The Eternals’. In a particular scene from the movie, the fans spotted Harish Patel, who played the famous character of Ibu Hatela from the 1998 film ‘Gunda’.

Since then, the video started trending on social media as desi fans couldn’t control their excitement and went gaga over it.

Here are some reactions from the Twitterati which are worth your attention: 

 

Ibu Hatela character was famous for the dialogue, "Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela." But it garnered more popularity when Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath used it in their popular YouTube show called Prententious Movie Reviews.

Harish Patel has worked in Hollywood movies like ‘Run’, ‘Fat Boy’, ‘Run and Four Weddings’ and a ‘Funeral’.

