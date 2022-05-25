हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Gray Man

Dhanush’s Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' trailer drops, actor shares screen space with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Apart from Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, 'The Gray Man' also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. It will arrive on Netflix on July 22

Dhanush’s Hollywood debut &#039;The Gray Man&#039; trailer drops, actor shares screen space with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

New Delhi: The first trailer of Dhanush`s Hollywood debut `The Gray Man` which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead, has been unveiled on Tuesday and it's all about explosions, gunshots, car crashes and fireworks. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this Russo Brothers directorial film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney.

The film's trailer shows that Gosling has a valuable asset with Evans and his men are on his trail. Dhanush also made a stylish appearance in it.

The official description reads, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He`ll need it," reported the outlet.

Apart from Dhanush, Gosling and Evans, the movie also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. It will arrive on Netflix on July 22

