'Fantastic Beasts 3' happening, with story moving to Brazil

Los Angeles: After delaying production on "Fantastic Beasts 3" for several months, the makers are officially moving forward with the third chapter of the "Harry Potter" spinoff series.

Set to return as star cast are Eddie Redmayne in the role of Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, along with Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

While the regular cast returns, comedian-actor Jessica Williams, who featured briefly in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald", has a bigger role this time around as Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American equivalent of Hogwarts.

The new film in the series is set for a November 12, 2021 release, and Warner Bros. have announced production will start in spring 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reports deadline.com.

David Yates is directing the project with producers David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. The screenplay will be written by Rowling and Kloves.

As with the first two films, the third will take place on new continents, exploring wizarding cultures across the globe. The first "Fantastic Beasts" film was set in 1927 New York, the second in Paris and the third film will be set in Rio de Janeiro.