हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer is full of action, adventure, magic

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

&#039;Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore&#039; trailer is full of action, adventure, magic

Mumbai: The trailer of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', which was recently released, is high on drama, adventure and the obvious element of magic. The video first shows a much older Dumbledore, before cutting back to the younger days of the wizard essayed by Jude Law.

The trailer shows Newt Scamander essayed by Eddie Redmayne and his companions, being transported to Hogwarts by Dumbledore. During the course of their journey, they get involved in robbery, meet new beasts, and discover more about the relationship between Dumbledore and the wicked Gellert Grindelwald played by Mads Mikkelsen.

In the video, Dumbledore can be seen talking about Gellert Grindelwald.

Mikkelsen took over the character from Johnny Depp, who was asked to step down from the franchise after losing a libel case to a British tabloid which accused him of being a wife-beater. Mikkelsen's new look is a departure from Johnny Depp's white hair, pale complexion and tiny moustache.

The new Grindelwald comes across as more aggressive in the new version as he wages a war against the Muggles, in the third part of the 'Fantastic Beasts' trilogy, which is the prequel to the 'Fantastic Beasts' series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreFantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailerDumbledoreHogwarts
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Brahmastra' out, Amitabh Bachchan drops an intriguing clip

Must Watch

PT4M16S

DNA: Why is there objection to PM's picture on vaccination certificate?