हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fast And Furious 9

'Fast and Furious 9' to now release on May 22, 2020

The ninth instalment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, will now hit the screens on May 22, 2020.

&#039;Fast and Furious 9&#039; to now release on May 22, 2020

Los Angeles: The ninth instalment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, will now hit the screens on May 22, 2020.

Universal Pictures on Friday changed the release date of the movie. It will now clash with the "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "The Spongebob Movie" at the box office on May 22, reports variety.com.

The movie has been postponed for the second time. In 2017, the production company had moved the film`s release date from April 19, 2019, to April 10, 2020. 

The franchise was launched in 2001. It has collectively grossed more than $5 billion worldwide. "Furious 7" which featured the late Paul Walker`s final appearance, is regarded as the top performer, having hauled in $1.5 billion globally.

Tags:
Fast And Furious 9Vin DieselGodzilla vs. Kong
Next
Story

Gully Boy collections: It's half-century for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer!

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Days after Pulwama suicide-bombing govt takes away security of five Kashmir separatists