close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto wraps Ron Howard's next film

Actor Freida Pinto, along with co-actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard`s unnamed flick, which is based on JD Vance`s bestselling book `Hillbily Elegy`.

Freida Pinto wraps Ron Howard&#039;s next film

Washington DC: Actor Freida Pinto, along with co-actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard`s unnamed flick, which is based on JD Vance`s bestselling book `Hillbily Elegy`.

The film is about the modern exploration of the American dream, which is narrated by Appalachian family`s youngest member, reported Variety. Vanessa Taylor, the `The Shape of Water` famed screenwriter wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder produced the film along with executive producers Julie Oh and Vance will.

The film will be aired on Netflix, which boarded the project in January. 

The `Slumdog Millionaire` actor has appeared on Netflix earlier as well, in `Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle`. She is also lending her voice for the upcoming Disney show `Mira', 'Royal Detective.` Other than Freida, the movie also stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, and Gabriel Basso. 

Tags:
Freida PintoFreida Pinto films
Next
Story

I love to over-prepare: Alaia Furniturewalla on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Must Watch

PT2M48S

5W1H: AIIMS Doctors to go on hunger strike from 17th June