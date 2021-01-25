Godzilla vs. Kong trailer released, two monsters lock horns in epic battle on worlds

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Warner Bros released the trailer of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’. The thrilling trailer gave fans a peek into the epic showdown between the two iconic monsters - Godzilla and King Kong, set to feature in the film. Directed by Adam Wingard, the monster movie is a sequel to 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019) and 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017).

The last time fans saw the two fight was in 1962's 'King Kong vs. Godzilla' where Kong had won. This time, the face-off looks even more stunning. But apart from the battle, the trailer also hints to a deeper exploration into Kong’s backstory. It begins with Kong’s protectors attempting to find Kong’s real home. They soon realise that Jia, an orphan child, is the only one who can communicate with him. But their quest to get Kong back to his home is interrupted by none other than the raging monster - Godzilla.

Check out the trailer below:

The film, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler. Rebecca Hall, Alexander Skarsgard, and Brian Tyree Henry, will be available to watch on HBO Max and in theaters on March 26.