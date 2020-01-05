हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Golden Globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020: Key film nominations

Golden Globes 2020: Key film nominations
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@marriagestory

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

BEST DRAMA
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"The Two Popes"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"Dolemite Is My Name"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Knives Out"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
"Rocketman"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Christian Bale - "Ford v Ferrari"
Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"
Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"
Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”
Roman Griffith Davis - "Jojo Rabbit"
Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite is My Name"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas - "Knives Out"
Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson - “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Sam Mendes - "1917"
Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips, "Joker"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Al Pacino - "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Annette Bening - "The Report"
Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"
Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers"
Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Frozen 2"
"The Lion King"
"Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4"
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

BEST FOREIGN FILM
"The Farewell" - China
"Les Miserables" - France
"Pain and Glory" - Spain
"Parasite" - South Korea
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" - France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats"
"(I`m Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"
"Spirit" - "The Lion King"
"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

