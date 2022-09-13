Harry Styles starrer 'My Policeman' to release on THIS date

New Delhi: Harry Styles is one of the most popular singers in the world right now. The British singer-actor recently attended the premiere of his upcoming movie 'My Policeman' at the Toronto Film Festival.

My Policeman, a masterfully created tale of forbidden love and shifting societal mores, following three young people as they travel through an emotional journey in 1950s Britain: policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). In the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still filled with sorrow and longing, but they have one more chance to make up for what went wrong in the past.

Based on the Bethan Roberts novel, director Michael Grandage creates a visually stunning and heartbreaking depiction of three characters caught up in the ebbs and flows of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

Produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd, it also stars actors such as Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

The film has been written by Ron Nyswaner and has been directed by Michael Grandage. It will be released in select theatres on October 21st, and on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on November 4th.