'Healer' To 'The Worst Evil': 5 Ji Chang Wook Dramas One Must-Watch

New Delhi: He was the mysterious night courier in “Healer”, the suave secret agent in The K2, a tyrannical emperor in Empress Ki and the conflicted cop in “The Worst Evil”. Ji Chang-wook’s versatility and good looks are often spoken in the same breath. As he endears with his sensitive portrayal of Yong Pil, in Welcome To Samdal-ri, here are five Ji Chang Wook dramas for you to revisit. For all you Indian fans a little-known fact, the actor is a huge fan of Indian films such as RRR and Three Idiots.

Healer

Ji Chang Wook is Seo Jung Hoo a night courier who takes on tough assignments for a hefty price. He is fearless, and also dreams of quitting his job and settling down on an isolated island. But his life changes after he is asked to shadow a journalist Chae Young Shin ( Park Min Young). Bound by their past, the two find themselves in a murky investigation. Healer remains an all-time favourite amongst fans and the chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young is one of the best.

Where to Watch Viki

The K2

No one does action as well Ji Chang Wook, and The K2 was a case in point. He plays the fugitive soldier Kim Je Ha who has been accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now a bodyguard to An Na(YoonA) the illegitimate daughter of the presidential candidate, Je Ha realises she is more in danger than her own.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Worst Evil

Set in the 1990s, “The Worst of Evil” is a crime-action drama about an investigation launched to take down a major cartel responsible for illegal drug trade between Korea, Japan, and China. Ji Chang Wook is Park Joon Mo, a detective who goes undercover to infiltrate the gangster’s den and tries to win the trust of the mob boss Jung Ki Chul (Wi Ha Joon). The drama a bloody violent affair scores for its super performances.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Suspicious Partner

Prosecutor Noh Ji Wook ( Ji Chang Wook) avoids Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun) since it was defending her in court which cost him a thriving career as an impudent yet brilliant lawyer. But as danger looms ahead of them with a serial killer on the loose, the two end up protecting and falling for each other.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Empress Ki

The drama is often regarded as one of his breakthrough performances, for his portrayal of the tyrannical emperor Ta Hwan. The series follows Goryeo-born Empress Ki (Ha Ji Won) as she rises as empress following her political marriage to Ta Hwan. But her greed for power soon makes her the most hated person in history.

Where To Watch: Viki