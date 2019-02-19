हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Henry Golding

Henry Golding silent on replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond

Craig is a part of "Bond 25", scheduled to release on April 8, 2020.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding has maintained silence amidst speculations that he is replacing actor Daniel Craig as James Bond in "Bond 26".

When tmz.com spoke to Golding about the buzz, he said: "I couldn't possibly say anything about that."

Earlier, it was reported that current Bond star Craig will not be a part of "Bond 26", due to which rumours started that actors like Idris Elba or Golding may step into Craig's shoes.

Craig is a part of "Bond 25", scheduled to release on April 8, 2020.

 

