Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan to co-star Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo in 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'

"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" revolves around best friends Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain's evil plot to kill everyone in town.

Los Angeles: 'Fifty Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan is set to star alongside Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in the upcoming comedy 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'.

Wiig and Mumolo will co-wrote and co-star in the film, which will be directed by Josh Greenbaum, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project marks their reunion, eight years after they co-wrote their 2011 comedy "Bridesmaids".

Dornan, 37, will play Edgar, a lovelorn spy who gets caught between the forces of good and evil.

Gloria Sanchez Productions, the female-focused film and television production company founded and led by Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, will produce the project along with Wiig and Mumolo.

