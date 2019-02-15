हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jason Momoa in talks for 'Dune' reboot

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of "Dune" reboot.

Jason Momoa in talks for &#039;Dune&#039; reboot

Los Angeles: "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of "Dune" reboot.

The film features Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign. 

Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. 

If things work out, Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand man to Chalamet's father, played by Isaac.

Jason Momoa Aquaman Dune
