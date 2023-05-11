John Wick: Chapter 4 Starring Keanu Reeves Completes 50 Days At Indian Box Office

New Delhi: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 has surpassed all set expectations and made waves at the Indian box office with its colossal success. The fourth installment in this Baba Yaga series, beat all its predecessors to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise and the 47th highest-grossing Hollywood title in India leaving fans in awe of the punches and punchlines.

This Lionsgate film made its presence heard and left people feeling an emotion that only Keanu could make them feel. After its release in India on 23rd March 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 has completed a triumphant run of 50 days and continues to run in cinemas across the country. JW4 was released in more than 1000+ cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, thus making the instalment the widest release of the franchise.

Talking about the John Wick: Chapter 4’s milestone, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Lionsgate India, said, “John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassed all our expectations to become something that’s much bigger than a film; an emotion. We are glad that the audience showed so much love and stellar support from our partners taking towards 50 glorious days at the box office. Lionsgate is proud to be a part of this cult-favorite franchise and our aim will always be bringing viewers the best.”

With a gross collection of INR 59 crores (as of 10th May 2023), the action-thriller took away the title of being the highest-grossing Hollywood title of 2023 in India as of date. It topped other major releases like Black Adam, Top Gun Maverick, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Batman assuring Hollywood fans all over the country that the Boogeyman’s legacy lives on.

Rajesh Das, Distribution Head, PVRINOX Pictures said “PVRINOX Pictures have been an integral part of the John Wick journey in India from its humble origin when the first instalment hit the theatres in 2014. It’s been overwhelming to see how the sequels have evolved from being an unknown indie production into one of the biggest action movie franchises of all time. Seeing the strong & compelling content coupled with the huge demand amongst a wide demographic, we were extremely bullish in positioning, promoting & assertively distributing this fourth chapter across maximum number of cinema chains. The unprecedented box office success & audience euphoria is a testament to the cult following it has garnered among our movie going audiences.”

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures released John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 23rd March 2023 in India, and the movie continues to lure movie-goers into theatres.