Loki

'Loki' director Kate Herron: For me it was a journey of self-discovery

Director Kate Herron shared that the series 'Loki', for her, has been a journey of self-discovery as someone trying to find her place in the universe.

&#039;Loki&#039; director Kate Herron: For me it was a journey of self-discovery

New Delhi: Director Kate Herron shared that the series 'Loki', for her, has been a journey of self-discovery as someone trying to find her place in the universe.

"I love genre cinema, and I love sci-fi and I love fantasy. But what was really important to me was stripping away all the fantastical elements to find the heart of this story. In 'Loki', if we took away all the bells and whistles of this story, what is the relatable message at the centre?' Herron said.

She added, "For me, it was a journey of self-discovery and someone trying to find their place in the universe because, obviously, we literally delete his universe. We delete his reality. It is a story of reinvention and also morality. Can Loki find goodness in himself? Loki's journey, to me, is really about acceptance of himself."

The series stars Tom Hiddleston as the stubborn, arrogant, and mischievous Loki, along with Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Loki is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

