New Delhi: From a woman with indomitable strength to a young lady who defies the many challenges to come out tops in her profession. From a young woman leading an independence movement to a badass detective who takes on the corrupt political machinery, K-dramas have always given us strong female leads. Here are 5 K-dramas that celebrate the spirit of women.

Search: WWW

Workplace rivals turn into each other’s biggest support. Swords are drawn when Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) director at a leading internet portal company, takes the fall for her principles and clashes with her mentor-turned-boss Song Ga Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin). Bae Ta Mi joins a rival company and aligns with the dynamic Cha Hyun (Lee Da Hee), her sole aim is to supersede her former organization. But, life throws curve balls and they realise instead of fighting they need to align together to drive home a point. The three are very relatable women, well in their mid-thirties, trying to fight patriarchy in the workplace and also not lose themselves in their relationships. Female bonding is at its best, as these three empower each other and call the shots.

Where To Watch: Viki



Mr Sunshine

Set in the early 19th century, starring Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi and Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin, Mr Sunshine is an epic masterpiece. Eugene Choi was born a slave runs to the United States and returns to his home country as a Captain of the Marine Corps. He has conflicted feelings for the country, which he feels abandoned him, but is also intensely driven to protect it. He meets Ae Shin a Joseon noblewoman, who is also a rebel against the authorities. The two fall in love despite their starkly different backgrounds and ideologies. Kim Tae Ri’s Ae Shin is one of the strongest female characters in dramaland, and she is unforgettable in her portrayal. The passionate love story between Ae Shin and Eugene Choi is searing.

Where To Watch Netflix



Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) is a genius lawyer who is on the autism spectrum. She has an innate knack for memorizing law books from a young age, which leads her to get a job as an attorney in a law firm. Though Young Woo has a team of very supportive colleagues who like her believe in getting justice to those who deserve it. But, then some doubt her abilities as well. She finds a close friend in her co-worker Lee Jun Ho (Kang Tae Ho) and we see the cutest romance blossom between the two. This drama is a celebration of the human spirit as Young Woo overcomes her various obstacles, through sheer grit and determination, it also inspires one.

Where To Watch: Netflix



My Name

I sacrificed my future and name for revenge”—it’s a chilling statement by Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) in My Name,” which sets the template of the show. Driven to avenge her father’s death whatever the stakes, Ji Woo realizes her two handicaps: her gender and being overly emotional. Taken under the wing of Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soo), her father’s friend and the head of the biggest drug cartel, the meek Ji Woo transforms into the ruthless Oh Hye Jin, an undercover cop and a mole to Mu Jin, as she tries to get up close to her father’s killer. However, as she joins the narcotics team, she has another hurdle to cross: her brusque and upright senior, detective Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun) who is leading the drug investigation and is hot on the heels of Mu Jin’s cartel, and Oh Hye Jin needs to face some home truths.

Where to Watch Netflix

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) c called “the force,” since this petite young woman has superhuman strength, and can take on people twice as well as thrice her size. But the caveat is that she can only use her superpower for a good cause. So it’s no surprise when she finds herself hired as a bodyguard to the charming and goofy Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) the CEO of a gaming company. What she does not know is that her boss has a crush on her which goes back to their childhood days, when she had saved his life. It seems to protect him is indeed her full-time job, and it does not take long before cute romance blossoms between the “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” remains a fan-favourite for many. A wholesome entertainer, it scores with its strong female lead who drives the narrative and is graciously supported by the men in her life.