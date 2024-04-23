My Demon To Sweet Home 5 Song Kang Dramas To Watch On His Birthday

A demon cursed to eternity, to a high school student caught in a zombie apocalypse. From playing a playboy to a man devoted to a ballet dancer who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, Song Kang’s screen presence and good looks have made him K-drama’s poster boy of cool. Though the actor is currently on mandatory military service, here are 5 Song Kang dramas to binge on his 30th birthday.

My Demon

Gu Won (Song Kang) is a demon who has lost all his powers. His tattoo which holds the key to his super powers has transferred itself onto a rich heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung), whose life is under threat from all sides. Do Hee asks Gu Won to marry her so that she can secure her inheritance and he in turn can get his powers back. But instead what we get is a passionately intense love story.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Nevillera

Duk Chool's (Park In Hwan) biggest regret was to put his dreams of being a ballet dancer on hold. Duk Chool encounters Lee Chae Rok ( Song Kang) a young, talented dancer practising ballet. Chae Rok is struggling to overcome his past and pursue his passion for his art. Inspired by Chae Rok, Duk Chool decides to finally pursue his dream of learning ballet. A moving story, Navillera is a must-watch:

Where To Watch: Netflix

Nevertheless

Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) is an art student who finds herself in a complicated relationship with another student Park Jae Eon (Song Kang). Jae Eon is the proverbial red flag, a man who loves them and leaves them. But, despite the warming, Na Bi can’t seem to let go of him. Jae An on the other hand too finds himself attracted to her, but he is not a man who can be tied down.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Sweet Home

Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) a high school student moves into a new apartment, just when monsters start breaking out to wipe out humanity.

Trapped inside the apartment, the residents along with Cha Hyun Su struggle to survive the apocalypse.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Forecasting Love and Weather

The cool and reserved Jin Ha Kyung ( Park Min Young) is a senior weather forecaster. She does everything by the book and is very clear about keeping her personal and professional life separate, especially after being dumped by her fiancee. Lee Si Woo( Song Kang) is a free-spirited and determined young man with an impressive IQ who gets the weather and forecast right. As he starts interning at the meteorological department, things get heated up as sparks fly between him and his boss Ha Kyung.

Where To Watch: Netflix