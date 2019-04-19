close

Nick Jonas wraps up 'Jumanji' sequel

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" was a sequel to the 1995 hit "Jumanji", starring Robin Williams.

Nick Jonas wraps up 'Jumanji' sequel
Los Angeles: Actor-singer Nick Jonas has wrapped up shooting for the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" sequel.

"That's a wrap! On another amazing 'Jumanji' adventure. Can't wait for you all to see this movie later this year," Nick tweeted.

The previous part of the film featured Jonas along with actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Jonas, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, has been concentrating on his acting as well as singing career. He recently launched new songs "Sucker" and "Cool" with his brothers.

Priyanka and he are also a part of the Met Gala Host Committee, which includes such names as Lena Waithe, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

 

