Oppenheimer And Succession Dominate The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Harrison Ford Gets Career Achievement

New Delhi: Oppenheimer continued its award hit run and Barbie had its moment to shine at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took eight trophies including Best Picture, a Best Director nod for Nolan and a Best Supporting Actor prize for Robert Downey Junior.

After the snub at the Golden Globes last weekend, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie won six honors, including Best Comedy and Song for I’m Just Ken.America Ferrera was felicitated with the SeeHer Award.

Emma Stone seems to be the season’s favorite as she bagged the best actress prize for the sci-fi black comedy, “Poor Things”. The others nominated in the category included Margot Robbie for Barbie and Greta Lee for “Past Lives”.

Not Bradley Cooper for Maestro or Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, the critics' favorite was Paul Giamatti took home the best actor for The Holdovers. The film also won Da’vine Joy Randolph Best Supporting Actress and Dominic Sessa Best New Actor. The Holdovers, which is set in the early 70’s tells the story of a bad cranky history teacher in New England who is forced to chaperone a handful of students who have nowhere to go. The film has struck a chord with its enigmatic storytelling and bittersweet message .

Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award for his contribution to Cinema.

In television, no one came up close to Succession, as it bagged best drama series, best actor for Kieran Culkin, and best actress for Sarah Snook.

Elizabeth Debicki took home the best supporting actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

Meryl Streep won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Only Murders In The Building”.

Bear won the Best Comedy Series and Beef Best Limited Series as well as Best Actor and Actress for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Anatomy of A Fall won the best foreign language film.

Lupin came out tops in the best foreign language series beating popular Korean titles The Glory and Moving.