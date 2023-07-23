trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639388
'Oppenheimer' Leaves 'Barbie' Far Behind At Indian Box Office, Touches 50 Cr In Two Days

Whereas 'Barbie' was expected to make around Rs 18.58 crore (gross collection, before deduction of taxes) by the end of Sunday, after a rather tepid Rs 5-crore opening on Friday and only slight increases thereafter.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

'Oppenheimer' Leaves 'Barbie' Far Behind At Indian Box Office, Touches 50 Cr In Two Days Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Oppenheimer' may have raised the hackles of Hindutva activists for the reading of the Bhagavad Gita in the middle of a sex scene featuring Cillian Murphy, who plays Robert Oppenheimer, and Elizabeth Pugh, but it has left 'Barbie' far behind in the box office.

Its rival in the 'Barbenheimer' sweepstakes, meanwhile, is most likely to end its first weekend with a collection of Rs 49.25 crore (gross), maintaining a steady flow of around Rs 17 crore on each of the first three days.

This is the polar opposite of the early (Thursday-Friday) box-office returns from North America, where 'Barbie' is the clear leader.

According to Deadline, 'Barbie' is poised for an estimated $300 million-plus worldwide by Sunday (eyeing $150 million-plus each, from North America and a combined 69 overseas markets). 'Oppenheimer' is pegged for a $165.9 million worldwide bow through Sunday, including $88.9 million internationally, Deadline adds.

Back in India, the Tom Cruise blockbuster, 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One', continues to be the market leader, having made a gross collection of Rs 98.35 crore up till this past Friday, July 21, inexorably edging ahead of the two recent Hindi releases: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

