Oppenheimer To Poor Things: 5 Oscar-Favorite Films One Must-Watch

New Delhi: The cheer is high on the 96th Academy Awards and it's surely the perfect time to delve into the extraordinary lineup of films nominated across the highly prestigious categories. 2024 was surely an iconic year for the film industry with the release of some of the biggest hits like Barbie, Oppenheimer. Featuring stellar casts and gripping plots, here are five Oscar-nominated films that have captured the hearts of fans and are a must-watch.

Oppenheimer

With a stellar cast led by Cillian Murphy, who portrays the role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie secures the most Oscar nominations, totaling 13 nominations. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the plot unfolds as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. selects physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to spearhead the clandestine Manhattan Project. Entrusted with the monumental task of developing the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer and his team dedicate years to research and development. Their relentless efforts culminate on July 16, 1945, as they bear witness to the inaugural nuclear detonation, marking a pivotal moment in history. The successful explosion of the atomic bomb heralds a new era, forever altering the trajectory of global affairs.

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Poor Things

Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe in lead roles, "Poor Things" has garnered a total of 11 nominations. The plot revolves around the peculiar patient Bella Baxter, who resides in the ward of Godwin, a surgeon. Max, a new assistant to the surgeon, discovers Bella and is captivated by her childlike personality. He soon learns of the extraordinary medical procedure that created Bella, where the brain of an infant was transplanted into her mother's head to save her life. After Bella accepts Max's proposal for marriage, the duo embarks on a journey in which Bella's mind begins to mature.

Where to Watch: Rent or purchase at Apple TV or Google Play Movies

Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on true events, the story of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ unfolds in the Osage Nation, where the discovery of oil on their reservation in 1920s Oklahoma leads to immense wealth. However, sinister forces within the community orchestrate a series of murders targeting wealthy Osage, including Mollie Kyle's family. As the killings escalate, Mollie's husband, Ernest Burkhart, becomes embroiled in the conspiracy. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in lead roles and secured a total of 10 nominations.

Where To Watch: Apple TV

Barbie

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, 'Barbie' has been a favourite of audiences and critics and received nominations in 8 categories. The movie transports viewers to the imaginative realm of Barbie Land, where Barbie resides amidst various versions of herself in a matriarchal society. However, a pivotal incident compels Barbie to embark on a journey alongside Ken, venturing from the confines of Barbieland to the complexities of the real world. Along this transformative path, they confront societal norms and grapple with existential crises.

Where to Watch: JioCinema

American Fiction

Starring Jeffrey Wright in the lead role, American Fiction has secured a total of 5 nominations. The story revolves around the life of Thelonious Monk Ellison, a highly intelligent African-American writer and professor, who faces rejection from publishers and conflicts at his university over his portrayal of racial issues. Forced to revisit his hometown of Boston, he confronts family struggles and societal expectations. As he grapples with personal and professional challenges, Monk's journey prompts introspection and reevaluation of his identity and beliefs.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.