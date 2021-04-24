Oscars 2021: Date, India Timings and where to watch it!

New Delhi: The most coveted film awards - Oscars 2021 or the Academy Awards is approaching soon and excitement is soaring high. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 by the hosts of this year’s event, global icon Priyanka Chopra and musician hubby Nick Jonas.

The couple had revealed the nominations for the 23 categories on a Livestream.

Here are all the details on the nominations, time, date, and where to watch the award show:

The nominations were viewed on the official website for the Oscars - Oscar.com. The full list is also available on the Oscars’ social media handles.

When is the Oscars 2021 event?

The Oscars 2021 will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021. However, Indian viewers will be able to watch it on April 26 starting at 5:30 am and ending at 8:30 am.

Where to watch the Oscars 2021?

Although the Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event, it will be live-streamed for audiences to adhere to social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch the ceremony on Oscar.com or their official YouTube channel.

The Academy will also stream it on their social media handles.

Viewers are excited to watch this year's ceremony as this time the Oscar nominations are much more diverse compared to previous years and it would be quite a huge moment if one of these nominees won the prestigious award.