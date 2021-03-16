हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
oscars 2021

Oscars 2021: Time, date and where to watch

Hosted by renowned actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, the Oscars ceremony 2021 will take place on Sunday, April 25. Here are all the details on where to watch the prestigious film awards.

Oscars 2021: Time, date and where to watch
File photo

Mumbai: The most coveted and much-awaited film awards - Oscars 2021 is approaching soon and excitement is soaring high. The nominations for the 93rd Oscar awards were announced on Monday (March 15) by the hosts of this year’s event, global icon Priyanka Chopra and musician hubby Nick Jonas. The couple had revealed the nominations for the 23 categories on a Livestream. Here are all the details on the nominations, time, date and where to watch the award show:

How to watch the nominations?
The nominations were announced by hosts Priyanka and Nick in a two-part Livestream on March 15. They can be viewed on the official website for the Oscars - Oscar.com. The full list is also available on the Oscars’ social media handles.

When is the Oscars Ceremony 2021?
The Oscars 2021 will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021. It will be a three-hour event, starting from 5:30 am and ending at 8:30 am, according to Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Oscars 2021?
Although the Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event, it will be live-streamed for audiences to adhere to social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can watch the ceremony on Oscar.com or their official YouTube channel. The Academy will also stream it on their social media handles.

