Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' look revealed

Los Angeles: The first look of actor Robert Pattinson as Batman is out, and it is getting all the love in the virtual world.

Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to reveal the first look at Pattinson as Batman in his upcoming "The Batman". He also dropped first look at the official Bat Suit to be worn by the titular hero, reports variety.com.

In the new footage, set to an ominous score by composer Michael Giacchino, Pattinson steps into a dark frame saturated in red light, as his sleek and angular Batman suit slowly comes into focus.

Now, Pattinson has replaced Ben Affleck to be the caped crusader. The casting decision made way for backlash on social media, in fact, a petition was filed to reconsider the call.

Last September, Pattinson told variety.com that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 "Batman" movies. Once he heard that Reeves was rebooting the Caped Crusader series for Warner Bros., he actively pursued the part.

"I'd had Batman in my mind for a while," Pattinson said, adding: "It's such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I'd been prodding Matt. He didn't accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him."

Once the audition process kicked into its final stages, Pattinson did try on the iconic costume. "I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!'. He was like, 'I would hope it does! You're literally in the Batsuit," the actor said.

Netizens are loving the new look.

"I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE," posted one user, while another stated: "I will never get over this. That jawline".

"His Bat-symbol is made up of pieces of the gun that killed his parents," wrote another.

"The Batman" also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. "The Batman" is scheduled to release in 2021.