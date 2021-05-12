हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards this year.

Scarlett Johansson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards this year.

Recipients of the award in the past have included the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Chris Pratt, Mike Myers, Johnny Depp, and the "Fast & Furious" film franchise.

The award celebrates "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names", according to MTV, said a report in variety.com.

Johansson has been nominated at the MTV Movie and TV Awards six times before, and she took home a Golden Popcorn in 2013 for the Best Fight in "The Avengers".

This year, the superhero series "WandaVision" leads the tally with five nominations, while "Emily In Paris" and "The Boys" have four. "Bridgerton", "The Mandalorian" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" have three nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award for his act in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Leslie Jones on May 16.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Scarlett JohanssonMTV Movie and TV AwardsMTVthe avengersRobert Downey Jr.Tom CruiseWill SmithDwayne JohnsonJim Carrey
Next
Story

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video - Check date, time

Must Watch

PT10M58S

DNA: When will children get vaccinated in India?