Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne will soon have a new face

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: Former `X Factor` judge Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she will be undergoing plastic surgery to get a new face in August. 

Sharon confirmed the news by telling her US chat show 'The Talk' co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood that her next surgery is booked. 

"I'm having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face," Sharon shared, according to People.

However, her co-host Inaba insisted that she likes her present face. To which, Sharon replied, "You're just used to it, you`ll like the new one."The television host also confessed that she at first opted to go under the knife because of her mother. "I didn`t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom, " she said.

However, once she decided to stop undergoing plastic surgery because her breast implants were giving her a hard time.

"One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach. And one breast was different than the other," she said. 

