Golden Globe 2022

Take a look at the Golden Globe 2022 key winners list

Hollywood actor Will Smith won the Golden Globe 2022 award for Best Actor for his film 'King Richard'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year's show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that chooses the winners.

 

The HFPA said it has taken steps to address concerns.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Movies

BEST DRAMA: "The Power of the Dog"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL: "West Side Story"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA: Will Smith, "King Richard"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA: Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: "Andrew Garfield," "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL: Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"
BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
BEST ANIMATED FILM: "Encanto"
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM: "Drive My Car"

Television

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES: "Succession"
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES: "Hacks"
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA: Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL: Jean Smart, "Hacks"
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: "The Underground Railroad"

