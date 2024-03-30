The Red Sleeve To Empress Ki 5 Historical K Dramas To Watch This Weekend

Sagueks or historical dramas are a popular and thriving genre. As they recount landmark moments in history and the past which are weaved in with elements of fantasy and the supernatural. The enchanting world of the Royals comes with a dash of romance, rebellion, conspiracy and humour. This weekend treat yourself to a slice of history with these 5 binge-worthy K dramas.

The Red Sleeve

Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Junho )is hopelessly in love with a young and self-reliant court maid named Deok Im (Lee See Young). She avoids his advances and refuses to become his concubine. But even though circumstances and situations lead to the inevitable, fate deals its cards regarding their destinies.

Where to watch: Viki

Mr Sunshine

Starring Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri and Yoo Yeon Seok, Mr Sunshine is a masterpiece. Set in the early 19th century, it tells the story of Eugene Choi who was born a slave and ran away to the United States. Years later he returns home to Korea as a Captain of the Marine Corps. He has conflicted feelings towards the country. Ae Shin is a noblewoman, who is also a rebel against the authorities. The two fall in love despite their starkly different backgrounds and ideologies.

Where to Watch: Netflix

100 Days My Prince

Crown Prince Lee Yul ( D.O) hates everything about being a crown prince, including life in his princely robes. He is in a loveless marriage with Kim So Hye (Han So Hee) He has been unable to forget Yi Seo (Nam Ji Hyun) a young girl whom he had met as a child, but has now disappeared. But, when an assassination plot against Yul goes awry, he awakens with his memories wiped clean and is saved by a woman called Hong Shim.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Love in the Moonlight

Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) is unpredictable and has a love-hate relationship with his father, the King, whom he blames for his mother’s death. Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) is a woman who is moonlighting as a man to fend for herself. Her surmounting debts lead her to get sold to the palace as a eunuch. However, when she meets the Prince, sparks fly and the Prince is left wondering about his own sexual identity.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Empress Ki

Empress Ki,” stars Ha Ji Win as the titular character who is married to Emperor Toghun Temur (Ji Chang Wook). The drama is a fictionalized account of the life and times of the infamous Empress Ki, who rises from the rank of a palace maid to become a force to reckon with in the royal court.

Where to watch: Netflix