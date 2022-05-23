हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise returns with 'Mission: Impossible' action franchise,trailer packs a punch

The trailer shows the return of several 'Mission: Impossible' series cast members, including franchise stalwart Ving Rhames, more recent additions Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, and 'Fallout' star Vanessa Kirby.

Tom Cruise returns with &#039;Mission: Impossible&#039; action franchise,trailer packs a punch
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Close on the heels of the rapturous reception to 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Cannes Film Festival, another Tom Cruise action franchise is back, with the first trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning: Part One' being dropped on Monday evening by Paramount Pictures. 'Dead Reckoning', reports 'Variety', is the seventh entry in the spy thriller series, which stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

The trailer shows the return of several 'Mission: Impossible' series cast members, including franchise stalwart Ving Rhames, more recent additions Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, and 'Fallout' star Vanessa Kirby. In addition, the trailer shows the return of Henry Czerny, who appeared in the original 1996 'Mission: Impossible' as IMF director Eugene Kittridge. He's shown having a tense meeting with Cruise's Hunt.

"Your days of fighting for the so-called 'Greater Good' are over," Czerny says to Cruise in the trailer, according to 'Variety'. "This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You're fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist. It never did. You need to pick a side."

Several action set pieces are teased in the trailer, including a sniper battle during a desert storm, a fistfight in a nightclub and a chase atop a moving train. The trailer closes with a dramatic shot of Cruise, famous for doing his own stunts in the franchise, driving a motorcycle off a cliff and skydiving into the air below.

'Dead Reckoning' is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously helmed 'Rogue Nation' in 2015 and 'Fallout' in 2018. 'Part One', co-produced by Cruise, and scheduled for a July 14, 2023, release, will be followed by 'Dead Reckoning: Part Two' in 2024, which is expected to be the final appearance of Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tom CruiseTop Gun: MaverickCannesCannes 2022Mission Impossible filmMission Impossible trailer
Next
Story

Pakistani singer accuses Karan Johar of using his song 'Nach Punjaban' illegally in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'

Must Watch

PT18M32S

Varanasi Court Hearing On Gyanvapi: Hearing in Gyanvapi case continues