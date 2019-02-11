हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan flies to London with 'Street Dancer' co-star Shraddha Kapoor — Pics

The London schedule is expected to wrap-up by March 20. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: 'Street Dancer' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were clicked at Mumbai airport as they left for London for the next schedule of the film. The team recently wrapped up the first schedule of the dance film in Punjab and now they are all set to kickstart the next schedule in London. 

Both Varun and Shraddha caught everyone's attention with their appearance on the runway. Varun looked uber cool in a blingy jacket which he wore with a military print track and a stylish cap. He completed his look with a silver chain, which gave him a 'rockstar' look. Shraddha, on the other hand, matched with Varun and looked gorgeous in a black track pant which she wore with a white tee and a black jacket. 

Take a look at their pictures below: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'ABCD 3' will be directed by Remo D'Souza, who has helmed both 'ABCD' films and also directed critically-lambasted 'Race 3' starring Salman Khan. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan, Vartika Jha, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film will also feature Prabhu Deva. 

It is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and will be shot in 3D and converted to 4DX later. 

Actress Katrina Kaif was initially roped in for the film. However, she walked out of the project last minute citing date issues.

'Street Dancer' hits the screens on November 8, 2019.

