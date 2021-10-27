Vin Diesel-John Cena's Fast and Furious 9 gears up for theatrical release across Maharashtra on THIS date

New Delhi: With Maharashtra lifting restrictions on movie theatres amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s time for cinephiles to enjoy the larger-than-life experience at the cinema halls. The action-packed Fast and Furious 9 was released across the country last month and now is the time for the rip-roaring movie starring to delight moviegoers in Maharashtra to enjoy the action on big screens.

Fast and Furious 9 will hit the cinema halls in Maharashtra on October 29, 2021.

The ninth edition of the Fast and Furious franchise is directed by Justin Lin, who was also involved in co-writing the screenplay with Daniel Casey. This film is the sequel to the audience's admired The Fate of the Furious (2017) and happens to be the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Along with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will reprise their roles. Along with this the film also adds some new and refreshing faces as John Cena alongside Cardi B and Ozuna amplify the already star-studded line-up of the franchise.

Fast and Furious 9 marks the comeback of a box office smashing Hollywood film to the cinemas in many months and the movie is all set to release in English and Hindi in Maharashtra cinemas on October 29, 2021!

Come join Dominic in his latest quest in action.