Weekend Watch: Devil Wears Prada to Luca - Check 5 Hollywood movies to keep you hooked!

New Delhi: With Saturday here, weekend chill vibes can be felt too. All the Hollywood movie buffs can now watch the 5 below mentioned picks. OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar offers a lineup of some of the most incredible stories of inspiration.

Devil Wears Prada

In Devil Wears Prada, Andy in order to land her dream job has to work for a year under Miranda Priestly who makes her life a living hell. Andy has to withstand the cruel sarcasm and crude remarks of the ruthless and cynical Miranda Priestly who is also the editor of one of the city's best magazines, to land her dream job of a journalist.

Camp Rock

Camp Rock is the story of a teenage girl who finally gets accepted into the prestigious summer camp called Camp Rock. But like many teenagers she too finds it difficult to fit in among the popular kids. Hence, she makes up stories about herself to get accepted by the sought-after crowd.

Spin

Spin is the story of an Indian-American teen who discovers her passion for DJ creating mixes that blend the rich culture of her South Asian culture and the world around her.

Luca

Luca is the story of a young boy who wishes to see the world and sets out to do so with his best friend despite the hindrances he faces in his world and the dangers lurking in the world outside. It is a tale of an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is the story of Remy, a rat who aims to make it big in the world of French cuisine. He pairs up with an inept young man and secures a place secretly in a kitchen that was started by none other than his idol. It is an inspiring tale of how nothing can stop you from becoming what you desire to be.