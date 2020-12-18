'Wonder Woman 1984' maker Patty Jenkins hopes film lets fans discover the hero within

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she is hoping to use her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, to add to the conversation on how each of us can discover the hero within.

The $200 million-budget superhero adventure was originally supposed to release earlier this year but got delayed repeatedly amid the COVID crisis. Finally, the Gal Gadot-starrer will open in India just ahead of Christmas, on December 24.

"I hope that people come to the film and love it, of course. But I also hope that everyone gets something more out of it as well," Jenkins said.

"I want it to be a great time and a great superhero film experience, but I also hope to use our film to add to the conversation in this world about how each of us can find the hero within. That's what this world needs, so I'm so happy to get to be a part of that thought process," she added.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC hit. The much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 teases the beginning of a "new era of wonder" with a new battle, new armour, a new set of villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love.

Opening up about the story and the character, the filmmaker said: "Well, in general, DC characters are natural born heroes, and their stories are true heroes' journeys about these true north heroes who power comes easily to, and what to do with that power is their struggle."

"I'm drawn to that issue of how to be good and what being a hero is. Wonder Woman gives me that opportunity. I love superhero movies, and as a filmmaker I feel that it's important that you really love what you're doing but also, when it comes to these kinds of characters, that you are a champion of that brand," she added.

Jenkins asserts that it comes with a "lot of responsibility".

"But it's been easy for me because I am a passionate Wonder Woman fan and getting the character right, staying true to who she is, was so critical," she added.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.