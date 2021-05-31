हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro will work till 2 pm from Tuesday, check details

The last trains in each direction will now leave the terminal station at 1 PM instead of 11.45 AM and reach the destination stations at 2 PM from Tuesday.

Hyderabad Metro will work till 2 pm from Tuesday, check details
Photo courtesy: PTI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday (May 31) decided to further extend its services by one hour from Tuesday (June 1) in view of the extended relaxation timing during the ongoing lockdown.

The decision was taken on the advice of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who travelled by metro and inspected metro services and Covid-19 protocols at metro stations during the lockdown relaxation hours.

Accompanied by HMRL MD NVS Reddy and L&T MRHL MD KVB Reddy, he travelled by metro train from Khairatabad station to Ameerpet metro interchange station.

The chief secretary interacted with the passengers and enquired about the train services, safety measures etc. The passengers appreciated the facilities and safety arrangements but requested for extension of metro train timings so that they can reach home comfortably after the closure of offices/businesses.

Based on this feedback, Somes Kumar advised both the MDs to extend the services by another hour or so. Accordingly, the last trains in each direction will now leave the terminal station at 1 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m. and reach the destination stations at 2 p.m. from Tuesday. There is no change in the starting time and the first train will start from the terminal stations at 7 a.m.

Somesh Kumar congratulated both the MDs on the good service and safety arrangements being provided by the Hyderabad metro rail to the commuters in this difficult time.

The Telangana government from Monday extended the lockdown relaxation time to seven hours (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.) from earlier four hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Following the State Cabinet`s decision on Sunday, HMRL had announced that the last train will start at 11.45 a.m. and reach the respective terminating stations by 12.45 p.m.

"For everyone`s safety, passengers are also advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," HMRL said

(inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hyderabad MetroHyderabad Metro schedulelockdownlockdown 2021lockdown 2.0COVID-19CoronavirusTelangana lockdown
Next
Story

Telangana: Female giraffe Bubli dies of pneumonia at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Big change in China's population policy