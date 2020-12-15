Hyderabad: No water supply in these areas for 36 hours from December 16

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that there won't be water supply in several areas starting Wednesday (December 16, 2020) morning for 36 hours.

The board said that there will be shut down for 36 hours from 05.00 AM on Wednesday to 5.00 PM on Thursday.

"To fix 600 mm dia butterfly valves, non-return valves in Phase-I pump houses at Kodandapur, Nasarlapally and Godakondla and arresting of 300 mm dia MS scour pipe leakage, replacement of damaged 300 mm dia MS air pipe Tee along with sluice valves and air valves on 2200 mm dia MS Pumping main of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I from Kodandapur to Godakondla under O&M Division-XI," said HMWSSB.

There will be no water supply on Wednesday and short water supply on Thursday in the following areas: Miralam, Kishanbagh, Balshettyketh, Aljubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riyasathnagar, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilshukahnagar part, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mehaboobmansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam and Chilkalguda reservoir areas.

The HMWSSB requested consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.

