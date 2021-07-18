India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: When and where to watch the match in India

New Delhi: The first one day international between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place in R Premdasa Stadium, Columbo in Sri Lanka today. The three match series will be a test for the new captain Shikhar Dhawan whose team will be tested on the turning pitch.

In a pre-match press conference, Dhawan said that having as many as six spinners in the Indian limited-overs squad for the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka does not mean everyone will get an opportunity and confirmed that only the best will get to play as the team is aiming to win both the series.

"We have not thought on who will play how many matches. [We will play] the way a series is played. Our goal is to win the series. We have to field the best playing XI. We will play the spinner we feel will perform the best. It is not like that if we have got these many, we will play all of them," said Dhawan in response during an interaction with the media on Saturday.

India are in Sri Lanka with leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy, off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Here are the teams:

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan. Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Match timings: The first ODI will start at 3PM IST.

Where to watch: You can watch the match on Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. For ball by ball commentary, you can log on to https://zeenews.india.com/.

Live TV