TRACKING CHARGES DELHI 2024

1.5 Lakh Vehicles In Delhi To Be Exempt from Tracking Charges – Find Out Here

The annual vehicle tracking charge is Rs 1,200, which amounts to about Rs 1,400 after levying of an 18 per cent tax.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Delhi government has announced a major relief for public service vehicle owners by exempting nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles from paying the annual vehicle tracking charges. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot revealed this decision at a press conference on Thursday, stating that the waiver, which already applied to the 85,000 autorickshaws in Delhi since 2019, will now extend to additional vehicles. 

Gahlot said at a press conference that the government had waived vehicle tracking charges for autorickshaws in 2019. "There are 2.5 lakh public service vehicles in Delhi, including 85,000 autorickshaws. Autorickshaws are already exempt from paying the Rs 1,200 vehicle tracking charge. Now, nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles will also be exempted from paying this annual charge," Gahlot said.

The annual vehicle tracking charge is Rs 1,200, which amounts to about Rs 1,400 after levying of an 18 per cent tax. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) was in charge of vehicle tracking since 2019.

"We have terminated the contract with DIMTS and signed an MoU with NIC (National Informatics Centre) to track vehicles," Gahlot said

